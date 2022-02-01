‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Toby Faroe gets HUGE SHOCK as he comes out of coma

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is in for a very rude awakening in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Toby has been in a coma since the fatal explosion at Marnie’s, Salon de Thé which killed cafe owner Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony), Sylver McQueen (David Tag), and Toby’s triplet sister, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali).

However, in yesterday’s episode, Toby, who was responsible for murdering Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) finally came round from his coma.

Martine has been struggling to face up to the truth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Toby’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is shocked to find out that Toby is now awake.

He confronts his wife Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and asks her why she didn’t tell him Toby was conscious again.

An emotional Martine admits that she’s been in denial.

She knows that Toby will be arrested for murder by policeman, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) now that Toby is conscious again and that justice should be done for the murder of Lisa.

Felix pleads with Martine not to give up on Toby.

However Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is not so forgiving and admits that he has made a secret call to Saul revealing that Toby is now out of his coma.

Policeman Saul Reeves learns that Toby is now conscious. Will he arrest him for Lisa's murder? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Toby is HORRIFIED to come round and see copper Saul by his bedside. Saul demands that Toby signs an official confession for Lisa’s murder.

However, Felix storms in just in the nick of time to create a diversion.

But how long can Felix really go on protecting Toby.

Later on Martine decides to stand by her son and Felix makes a life-altering decision.

Felix Westwood steps in to protect Toby and makes a life-altering decision. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is still hopeful he can encourage teenager Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) to get clued up on parenting.

Charlie is expecting a baby with his schoolgirl girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

To engage Charlie on the subject of fatherhood, Darren sets up a gameshow in his living room.

Darren Osborne (pictured) tries to prepare teens Charlie and Ella for parenthood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) springs into action after finding something SHOCKING in her son Bobby Costello’s (Jayden Fox) school bag in yesterday's episode.

Tonight the truth behind what she discovered is revealed.

What has Bobby got embroiled in now?

Lizzie Chen-Williams is now staff at The Love Boat but is not impressed with boss, Damon. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) are officially Love Boat staff after winning the ticket competition.

However, Lizzie is far from impressed with Damon’s laid-back approach to their upcoming club night.

Lizzie decides to work her magic to make sure the event is NOT one to be missed.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm