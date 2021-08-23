‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Tony Hutchinson comes clean

Tony Hutchinson has to tell everyone the truth.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) finally comes clean about The Hutch’s dire finances in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

After weeks and weeks of stress and desperation, Tony finally tells his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) the The Hutch cannot go on any longer.

Mandy Richardson is shocked to learn the truth about The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mandy is furious that she’s going to lose her only source of income.

Meanwhile Mandy’s sister, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is so heartbroken about her fiancé, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) problems and his worrying health deterioration that any arguments over The Hutch, seem trivial in comparison.

Later on the friends gather in The Hutch for one final meal and share their memories.

Cindy Cunningham struggles to take everything in. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Luke’s impulsiveness is getting out of hand as he plans a ‘world tour’ honeymoon for him and Cindy after their wedding.

Luke’s worried sister, Zara (Kelly Condron) urges Cindy to talk to a specialist.

After her meeting, Cindy confides in their closest friends, Mandy, Darren and Tony about the latest news on Luke.

However, when Luke reveals a huge romantic gesture, Cindy is forced to put on a brave face.

Theresa McQueen starts to suspect that it's Verity who Shaq has dumped her for. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there’s tension between Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) ever since they almost kissed.

Shaq’s girlfriend, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) needs some consoling after Shaq calls things off between them again and tells her there is another woman on the scene.

Theresa joins Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and Verity for their girls’ night out along with Cleo.

However it’s not long before Theresa suspects that Verity might be the mystery woman who Shaq was referring to.

Will Theresa confront her possible love-rival Verity?

Shaq is about to find himself in hot water again. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Shaq worries when he gets a text from Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) the fiancé of Verity.

The text implies that Sami knows exactly what Shaq is up to with Verity.

Later on a shock confession rocks the Maalik family!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm