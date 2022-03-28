Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson comes face to face with his long-lost brother!

Tony Hutchinson meets his brother Eric (above) for the very first time!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is in for a big shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony comes face-to-face with his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) for the very first time!

The accidental meeting comes when Eric heads to The Dog to try and find his sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

What will Tony make of Eric (above)? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Theresa McQueen who is in The Dog, manages to accidentally spill a drink on Eric, which soon leads to The Dog’s manager, Tony coming face to face with Eric!

What will the two of them make of each other?

Tony Hutchinson has a surprise new addition to the family! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) dive head-first into Liberty’s new business.

The new venture has come about because Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) was sent into a panic about his drug business.

He told his business partner, Sienna, they needed to wash their dirty money asap.

However tonight Ethan is worried that they are getting too attached.

Ethan Williams has serious reservations about Sienna Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) reveals some things about Sienna’s shady history which make Ethan turn to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) for help.

After hearing what Ste has to say, Ethan soon begins to question Sienna’s loyalty.

Sid is planning a romantic surprise for Lily. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, with their relationship on the rocks, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) plans a romantic gesture for his girlfriend, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best).

However, things don’t go to plan when he injures himself while rehearsing a scene from a famous movie.

Poor Sid! Will Lizzie see the good intentions behind Sid’s capers and hear him out?

Meanwhile, it looks like Lizzie’s dad, Dave (Dominic Power) could slowly be changing his mind about Sid.

Dave had previously banned Lizzie from seeing him but is his frosty attitude starting to thaw?

Theresa McQueen is feeling down in the dumps. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is left hurt when she finds out that her daughter, Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor) has chosen someone else in the family for her special careers project.

Later on a downbeat Theresa decides she’s going to start exploring different career options but what exactly has she got in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm