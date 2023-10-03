Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson discovers truth about Beau!

Tony Hutchinson learns the truth about his son Beau in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has more drama to deal with when he discovers the truth about his son Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Hollyoaks High teacher, Beau was arrested after a stash of drugs was discovered in The Dog and he was thought to own them.

Tonight the true picture emerges when Tony discovers that Beau took the fall for Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and that the drugs actually belonged to Dave who is in a very bad place right now.

Dave feels wretched about Beau’s arrest and attempts to speak to him.

However his clumsy attempts only make the situation ten times worse.

Dave's drug taking spirals more out of control! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dave is in a bad way much to the horror of his girlfriend, Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) whose health has taken a serious setback following her recent ectopic pregnancy, is preparing to get her latest hospital results.

Yazz is having to be patient to see what the medics have discovered and what could be contributing to her list of current symptoms.

However, her doctor mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), is out of her mind with worry and when the wait for the diagnosis gets too long, Misbah, who used to work at Dee Valley Hospital, finds a way of getting the results herself.

What is Misbah about to discover?

And are Yazz’s symptoms treatable?

What is the diagnosis for Yazz Cunningham? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With all her daughter’s medical issues going on, Misbah has a moment of self-discovery and realises she wants to return to her work as a doctor and is ready to throw herself back into her medical career.

However, is she going to face competition from another local?

Meanwhile, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) is feeling down following Lacey Lloyd’s (Annabelle Davis) sudden departure from the village.

A hurt and confused Nadira begins to push all her friends away including Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best)

Phoenix (Tylan Grant) is worried about Nadira and picking up on what’s going on, he comes up with a plan to mend Nadira and Lizzie’s tattered friendship.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4