Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson divorces Diane?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) seems to think his marriage to wife Diane is completely over. And not only that he seems to be spending a lot of time with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on in the day, Tony is busy making plans without his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) so he can go off and meet Maxine.

Diane is crushed when Maxine comes over.

Are Tony and Diane about to start divorce proceedings and is their relationship well and truly over for good?

And what exactly is going on between Tony and Maxine?

Tony and Maxine seem to be spending a lot of time together. What's going on? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later Diane shares her upset with good friend Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) about all the problems she’s been having and the terrible state of her relationship with Tony.

Nancy provides her with a shoulder to cry on.

Are Tony and Diane’s children about to discover just how bad things have got between their parents and that they are planning to divorce?

Diane is upset to see Maxine and her husband Tony together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tony shares his side of the story with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who is worrying about life with a new baby once his rehabilitation is over.

New grandfather, Ste, has agreed to raise his daughter, Leah Barnes’ (Ela-May Demircan) baby after she broke the news she wanted to follow her dreams and live abroad.

Robbie Roscoe boots out his fiancée Vicky in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) throws out his fiancée, Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) belongings after finding out she has her eyes on another man.

Robbie causes a big scene in the middle of the village.

His brother, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) tries to talk some sense into Robbie whose heart and ego are crushed.

As the two brothers talk, Robbie is angry that Freddie is sourcing illegal drugs for his daughter, Lexie’s (Marnie Fletcher) epilepsy.

He doesn’t hold back and blames Freddie for her illness.

As the tension between the two brothers escalates, Robbie throws away the drugs prompting Freddie to lash out.

Robbie and his brother Freddie get into a fight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Lexie are horrified when they see Freddie punch Robbie. But things get even worse for Freddie when he is arrested for assault.

Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is furious that her dad Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and Nancy are supporting her twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) through his Leukaemia treatment.

Frankie is planning to tell the police she’s dropping the charges against him but will she be talked out of it by Nancy who encourages her to go ahead with the trial so she can get closure?

Mercedes McQueen has been diagnosed with cancer in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is also being treated for cancer, gives advice to Darren and opens up about how she is feeling.

Mercy tells him that she is only getting through her illness because of her friends and family and gives Darren some practical tips about the best way in which he can help his son.

Will Darren take her advice on board?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.