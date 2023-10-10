Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson is left DEVASTATED by a shock betrayal!

Tony Hutchinson is devastated when he sees the newspaper article about him in Hollyoaks.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is gutted following the publication of a news story which shows him in a less than flattering light in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The landlord and local councillor is reeling following the story which has appeared in The Chester Herald and which is exposing private details about his personal life.

A furious Tony is determined to find out the source of the information and turns his attention to tracking down the guilty culprit responsible for spilling all to the curious journalist.

Which local is to blame?

Tony and his wife Diane get some worrying news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However worse is to come for Tony. It’s also the day of his twins, Rose and Ant’s 12th birthday.

But there is definitely no opportunity to celebrate when Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) get some very worrying news relating to one of the twins.

What exactly has happened?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is put in a very difficult situation when Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) pays her a surprise visit.

What has Rafe come to tell her that is suddenly so urgent?

What has Rafe's (above) father said to him in the letter? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Sienna goes to Rafe’s manor to talk things through.

However the two of them are stopped in their tracks when Rafe comes across a letter that has been written by his late father.

What instructions and wishes has his father imparted?

And will this affect Rafe’s whole future and Sienna's too?

Norma tells Warren he should be spending some time with his daughter, Ella. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) tries to encourage her son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to spend some time with his daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

It was recently confirmed that Ella was Warren’s biological child after the results of a DNA test.

However Warren is really unenthusiastic about spending time with Ella and Norma realises that he’s been lying to her, pretending that he is too busy.

Tonight Warren opens up and admits to his mum he is staying away because he doesn't want to mess things up with Ella and risk her ending up like his sister, Katie (Hannah Tointon) who died of a drugs overdose.

Ella (above) had been convinced Warren was her father for quite some time. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Norma feels guilty about her part in Katie’s mental health issues and accepts the blame for abandoning both Katie and Warren when they were children.

She pleads with Warren to try and build a relationship with Ella and not make the same mistakes she did.

Will Warren start to soften and can he be persuaded to spend some time with his daughter?

