Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson is left squirming!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is in BIG trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Tony missed the school nativity because he was too busy trying to sort out issues with the statue he commissioned.

Tonight he lies to his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) about why he wasn’t at the school.

Instead he gets ready to unveil the special statue which he has ‘tampered’ with due to an issue with mistaken identity.

Diane confronts her husband Tony in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Tony’s plans are foiled when Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) reveals that the sculptor who made the statue will be attending the grand unveiling.

Suddenly Tony is in a spin and grabs his wetsuit to retrieve a crucial ‘missing’ part.

At the unveiling, everyone seems to buy Tony’s odd explanation of what has happened to the statue.

Tony has to bluff his way through the unveiling of the statue he commissioned. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Will people accept his cover story? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

That is until Diane discovers that Tony missed the nativity because he was up to something with his newly discovered son, Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).

Diane is fuming and tells her husband he needs to sort out where his priorities lie.

Meanwhile the paternity test that Tony did to prove whether Beau was his biological son, is back.

Will the results be surprising or is Beau who he says he is?

Is Beau who he says he is and is he Tony's biological son? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Nimah Blackshaw), who has had devastating news about her health, doesn’t know which way to turn.

Juliet has kept all her fears and recent diagnosis to herself.

Tonight she snaps at her ex, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and later officially breaks up with her girlfriend, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea).

However when Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) finds a medical leaflet dropped by Juliet, he realises just how serious the situation is.

Ste rushes to be by her side for her hospital appointment.

Meanwhile, Juliet's brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) also makes a dash to support her.

But things aren’t looking good for Juliet when she finally gets the results of her test.

What is the official diagnosis?

Juliet Nightingale is terrified as she awaits a diagnosis from doctor Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, sparks between Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However, the pair are interrupted by an ambush when John Paul McQueen locks Mercedes and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) in the garage together.

John Paul is determined the two women should try and talk things out to repair the huge rift that has opened up between them since discoveries were made about Mercedes' son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) and his part in Sylver McQueen’s death.

It looks like Bobby Costello is coming back sooner than expected! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After much arguing Goldie agrees to move back into the family home so long as Bobby remains in Alicante.

However that doesn’t look likely when Goldie discovers that Bobby’s return is going to be much sooner than she expected.

Will the war between her and Mercedes continue?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4