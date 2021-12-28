‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Trish Minniver reveals MORE secrets

Trish Minniver has more shocking revelations for daughter Maxine.

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) causes further upset in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Trish has already floored her daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) with recent revelations.

Tonight Trish tries to explain her reasons for keeping Maxine in the dark, however, she only makes things worse when she exposes a detail that she previously left out.

Maxine is devastated by the latest revelation and decides to take things into her own hands.

But is Max headed for yet more disappointment?

Ollie Morgan (pictured above) has thrown all his efforts into helping Becky recently.

Meanwhile, a surprising realisation changes Ollie Morgan’s (Gabriel Clark) mind about Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) when Marnie refuses to serve Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn).

Ollie suddenly has a change of heart about Cindy.

Will he decide he needs to heed her warnings and stay away from trouble-making mum Becky from now on?

Later on when campaigner Becky finds a charity fundraiser leaflet for Dee Valley Hospital, she’s fuming.

What will Becky do next?

Misbah Maalik gets some unwelcome news.

Elsewhere, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) recruits Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) to be her workout buddy.

However as the women get to work planning their fitness regime, there’s more worry for Misbah when DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) turns up and gives Misbah a shocking update.

What is the latest development in Misbah’s rape case against doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James)?

Darren Osborne (right) was held prisoner by Maya and her boyfriend, Ethan.

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) whose partner Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is pregnant, starts ‘Dad-training’.

However, an encounter with Maya (Ky Discala) gives Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) the wrong impression.

Will Charlie pass on his suspicions to pregnant Nancy?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm