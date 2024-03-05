Hollyoaks spoilers: Troubled Frankie suffers a SHOCK COLLAPSE!

Tormented teen Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) collapses after binging on alcohol in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Life hasn't been easy for Frankie since she arrived in the village. After struggling to connect with dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Frankie then made an allegation against Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), accusing her grandfather of touching her inappropriately.

Lonely Frankie is also having a hard time settling at school and is growing increasingly jealous of her twin brother JJ's (Ryan Mulvey) ease at making friends.

Frankie has found it hard to adjust to her new life. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After enduring another tricky morning at school, Frankie decides to skip the rest of her classes and heads home alone.

Back at the Osbornes, she helps herself to a bottle of wine from the fridge and starts downing it while dancing to her favourite ballet routine.

But her act of rebellion ends in tragedy when Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) arrives back and discovers Frankie lying slumped unconscious.

Will she be okay?

Ste is on the verge of confessing to his crime. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, it could be game over for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) when Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) reveals the police want to speak to him.

The guilt-ridden dad has been living in fear since accidentally running over and killing Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer). Ste's husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) framed drug dealer Kane for the crime, but there's only so long you can hide from the truth.

Consumed with terror, Ste breaks down on friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) over Ella's death. Tony tries to explain what he's currently going through with teen Rose Lomax (Ava Webster), but that only makes matters worse.

As his emotions get the better of him, Ste goes to blurt the truth out - just as James arrives.

Can he stop him from saying anything more?

Can Leela forgive Joel's past mistakes? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Lomaxes, Peri urges Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) to give Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) another chance.

Leela called time on their romance after fearing Joel's heart was still with his former girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

But Peri reckons what they have is worth fighting for and encourages her mum to take Joel back for the sake of their unborn child.

Later, Joel tells Leela how much he wants to be a part of their baby's life.

But will she allow him back in hers?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm