Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH TIME! Joel Dexter to reveal all

Joel Dexter is about to confess all in Hollyoaks.

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) braces himself to FINALLY come clean in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)!

Joel was responsible for almost killing his own father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) after discovering Warren was responsible for the death of Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

In a vengeful fit of rage, Joel drove into Warren in a hit-and-run.

Warren survived but was left with life-changing injuries.

Ever since that fateful day he's had no idea that his own son Joel was responsible... but he’s finally about to find out.

Is Warren finally going to find out it was his own son Joel who ran him over in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A guilt-wracked Joel, who almost came clean last week, writes a letter to Warren explaining that he is the guilty culprit.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has a change of heart and pities Joel.

She decides they should all move forwards and put all the revenge and payback behind them now that Joel has decided to come clean.

However, there’s a twist to come when Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) gets her hand on Joel’s confession letter before Warren has seen it.

Up to her stirring tricks, Norma tells Warren she knows who left him for dead and tells him where he can find the culprit without revealing their identity!

Norma Crow stirs things up and tells Warren she knows who left him for dead and where he can find them in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna realises that Warren has been tipped off and scrambles to warn Joel but is she going to be too late?

What has Warren got planned and how will he react if he finds out it was his own son who ran him over?

Warren collapsed following the hit and run unaware it was Joel who drove into him in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is nervous about returning to Hollyoaks High after private pictures that she’d sent to her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) were shared on social media and have now been seen by all her peers!

Charlie wants to help Ella and in a show of support and solidarity he surprises her by plastering embarrassing photos of himself all over the school walls.

Charlie means well but unfortunately his gesture does NOT go down well!

Charlie wants to be supportive to Ella but his plan doesn't go too well in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) opens up to her colleague and boyfriend Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) about a traumatic event that she went through in the past.

How will Sam feel when he learns what Zoe has suffered and will it bring the two of them closer together?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4