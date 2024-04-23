Hollyoaks spoilers: Twisted Carter Shepherd is ARRESTED?
Airs Thursday, May 2 on E4 at 7pm.
Twisted headteacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) could finally get his comeuppance in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s dramatic episode, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) found out that Carter was planning to take Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), who he has been brainwashing, to America.
When Lucas’s father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) learnt the SHOCKING truth, that Carter has been telling Lucas that homosexuality is a sin and manipulating him to act against Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), he was devastated.
Tonight, as the Pride celebrations continue in the village, things come to a head for Carter.
The homophobic headteacher takes to the mic to make an ill-placed broadcast to the gathered crowd who have come to celebrate.
However, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) intervenes and calls for inclusivity and love.
Meanwhile, Carter’s daughter, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) is watching on.
John Paul publicly confronts Carter and reveals the vile truth him.
Before long, the police are on the scene!
Have they come to arrest Carter?
Meanwhile Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) regains consciousness following a terrible attack in yesterday’s episode and Ste is distraught when he finds Lucas badly injured in the Folly.
With all the drama unravelling at Pride, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), his brother Prince (Malique Thompson Dwyer), Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey Smith) and Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) carry on the party at home.
However things take an unexpected turn when a tipsy Prince surprises Dilly with a proposal and Hunter also seizes an opportunity.
Elsewhere, LIzzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) opens up to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), revealing some heart-breaking trauma from her teenage life.
Will Cindy be able to give her the emotional support she needs?
Plus, the village hardmen, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go head to head!
Freddie has been hunting for the plans for The Loft that reveal where Fraser Black’s fortune is hidden.
However it seems that Warren could be one step ahead of him!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
