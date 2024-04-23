Hollyoaks spoilers: Twisted Carter Shepherd is ARRESTED?

Is Carter Shepherd finally going to get his comeuppance in Hollyoaks?

Twisted headteacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) could finally get his comeuppance in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s dramatic episode, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) found out that Carter was planning to take Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), who he has been brainwashing, to America.

When Lucas’s father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) learnt the SHOCKING truth, that Carter has been telling Lucas that homosexuality is a sin and manipulating him to act against Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), he was devastated.

Tonight, as the Pride celebrations continue in the village, things come to a head for Carter.

Carter Shepherd addresses the Pride crowd but things are about to take a turn for the worse. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The homophobic headteacher takes to the mic to make an ill-placed broadcast to the gathered crowd who have come to celebrate.

However, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) intervenes and calls for inclusivity and love.

Meanwhile, Carter’s daughter, Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) is watching on.

Freya Calder watches as her father, Carter, makes his speech on stage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Kitty Draper cuts Carter's speech short by intervening. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

John Paul (right) has revealed the truth about Carter! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

John Paul publicly confronts Carter and reveals the vile truth him.

Before long, the police are on the scene!

Have they come to arrest Carter?

Meanwhile Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) regains consciousness following a terrible attack in yesterday’s episode and Ste is distraught when he finds Lucas badly injured in the Folly.

Dilly Harcourt (above) and the gang decide to carry on with the partying at home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With all the drama unravelling at Pride, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham), his brother Prince (Malique Thompson Dwyer), Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey Smith) and Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) carry on the party at home.

However things take an unexpected turn when a tipsy Prince surprises Dilly with a proposal and Hunter also seizes an opportunity.

Lizzie Chen-Williams (right) pictured with Cindy and Maxine in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, LIzzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) opens up to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), revealing some heart-breaking trauma from her teenage life.

Will Cindy be able to give her the emotional support she needs?

Warren Fox and Freddie Roscoe go head to head in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, the village hardmen, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go head to head!

Freddie has been hunting for the plans for The Loft that reveal where Fraser Black’s fortune is hidden.

However it seems that Warren could be one step ahead of him!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4