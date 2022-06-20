Hollyoaks spoilers: UP IN COURT! Ali Shahzad’s trial begins!

Ali Shahzad is on trial for rape in Hollyoaks.

It’s the opening day of Ali Shahzad’s (Raji James) trial in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Doctor Ali has been in jail awaiting trial for raping Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) thirty years ago when the two of them were medical students together at university.

Now the time has finally come for the court case to begin.

However things don’t get off to an encouraging start for Misbah.

After the opening statements in the trial, lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) delivers some SHOCKING news to Misbah.

What has she just told her and how will this impact the case?

Misbah Maalik wants justice. Will she have her day in court? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ali and Misbah’s son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) is on a high after spending the night with his fiancée, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea).

In yesterday’s episode Shaq revealed to Nadira that he’d seen her and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) share a kiss.

Nadira was confronted with questions about her sexuality but decided she was going to prove her feelings to Shaq.

Shaq (right) flaunts his 'strong' relationship with Nadira (left) in front of Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, after their night together, Shaq makes a point of showing off the strength of his and Nadira’s relationship in front of Juliet.

However, as soon as Shaq has left, Juliet has some words of advice for Nadira.

What has Juliet got to say and will Nadira take the advice on board or will she decide to reject it?

Juliet (left) has some words of advice for Nadira. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, tension builds between Juliet and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Elsewhere, a penniless Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) decides there is no option left open but to sell the family home which is already at risk of being repossessed.

How will her family react when Leela breaks the news?

Leela Lomax has been forced to sell the family home. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) invites his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) for dinner with him and his girlfriend, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter).

However, Donna-Marie who has been helping Romeo out on his new radio show, is not enthusiastic.

Romeo is hurt by his mum’s reaction to his invite and shows her just how upset he is.

However his disappointment soon turns to shock when Donna-Marie is forced to make a surprising revelation.

What has she just told her son?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm