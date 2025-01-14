Hollyoaks spoilers: Vanished! Prince McQueen makes a shocking confession following Dilly’s disappearance!

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is in a spin following the disappearance of his lover, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings),

An emotional and overwhelmed Dilly vanished after her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) revealed that it was HER who pushed Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to his death on their wedding day.

Dilly has been having a passionate affair with Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight fears for Dilly grow.

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is really worried about her and an increasingly agitated Prince tells everyone he will go to the police if they don’t hear anything from Dilly soon.

Sienna is also frantic with worry about Dilly but has other concerns on her mind following the shock reappearance of her twin brother, Dodger (Danny Mac) in last week’s episodes.

Sienna is keen to track down Dodger but her father, Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) tells her it’s not the right time with all the current drama of looking for Dilly.

Jez is also worried about his mother Martha’s (Sherrie Hewson) dementia condition worsening. He tries to talk to her about it but she just brushes it off.

Prince has been cheating on Zoe with Dilly. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is feeling low after breaking up with her fiancé, Prince.

Concerned mate, Maxine Minniver wants to cheer her up and arranges to meet up with Zoe and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) later for drinks.

Meanwhile, Sienna heads to the police station saying she has new information on Dilly.

What exactly is Sienna going to tell the cops?

Sienna Blake (right) says she has new information on Dilly and needs to inform the police. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna heads to the police station with new information on Dilly while Prince struggles to accept that Dilly has fled the village.

Unable to hide his true feelings any more Prince blurts out that he and Dilly were deeply in love.

Zoe, who has a baby with Prince, is left absolutely devastated to hear she’s always been second best to him.

With her world in tatters, Zoe comes to a big decision.

Zoe has some news that leaves Prince devastated. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) returns home and is shocked to discover Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is moving them in with his brother Robbie (Charlie Wernham) saying he needs protection.

Freddie is still reeling since the Christmas day trauma when he was shot at by a mystery sniper and Grace stepped into the firing line to protect him.

He has no idea that Grace actually staged the whole thing in order to play the hero and that she had got her brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) to deliberately target her so she could ‘protect’ Freddie and stop him from running away from the village with his lover, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Grace Black is back following the shooting which saw her get injured. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Jacob (Ethaniel Davey) blackmails Rex into helping him out by telling him he didn’t get rid of the gun used to shoot Grace.

Grace is annoyed to discover Rex paid someone else to get rid of it and offers Jacob more money to dispose of it.

But will Jacob do as he’s been instructed?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.