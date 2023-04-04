Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox gets a SURPRISE!

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is left baffled in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has taken it upon herself to cheer him up and has decided to throw him a surprise birthday party.

However, the surprise in on her when Warren announces his birthday isn’t until next week!

But when he learns that his twins, Sophie and Sebastian, are going to be coming to the party that Mercy has arranged, he decides to go along with the planned celebrations after all.

Mercedes is on edge when there's a knock at the door in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Warren later blows out the candles on his birthday party, he admits he wishes that his mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) was there by his side… although it seems he as an ulterior motive.

Later on there is a knock on the door which leaves the birthday boy and his pals, Mercedes and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) on edge.

Who is it and what do they want?

Leah Barnes (left) takes matters into her own hands in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) still missing, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) wants his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) to record a video that can go out on social media asking Charlie to return home.

Darren says he doesn’t want to do that.

However a determined Leah takes matters into her own hands.

She uses her initiative and secretly films Darren as he talks about how much he misses runaway Charlie.

Vicky is struggling now that her foster parent, Scott (above) has fostered a new little girl. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the Chen-Williams kids are shocked when they hear the news that their parents, Honour (Vera Chock) and Dave (Dominic Power) are splitting up.

Plus, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is back in Chester and back at Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) home.

Vicky (far right) feels left out in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime PIctures )

However, Vicky, who was the first person who Scott fostered, is starting to feel like a spare part now that Scott has fostered a little toddler.

Vicky is struggling with Scott’s new family setup and makes her excuses to leave.

Has she been honest with Scott or is she keeping something to herself?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4