Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox hatches a DANGEROUS REVENGE plan!
Airs Thursday 18 January 2024 on E4 at 7pm
Grieving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is out for revenge in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But who is in his firing line?
The shockwaves of the horror car crash are still being felt in the village as the locals struggle to make sense of what happened.
Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has found the finger of blame pointed in his direction after the whole McQueen clan turned on him.
Meanwhile, Warren is in despair after receiving the worst possible news.
Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) rushes to be his side and helps her son as he embarks on a heart-breaking task.
As his sorrow gives way to rage, Foxy swears he will do whatever it takes to make someone pay for what they did...
Elsewhere at the police station, Felix is under pressure as he's questioned over his dangerous driving.
He's later released, but does this mean he's off the hook?
As emotions continue to build, two unlikely residents reach out and comfort one another.
Over at the manor house, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is up to her usual tricks.
Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) secret wife has been plotting for months to ruin Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) for months, but her motives are only just becoming clear.
It's been revealed that Dilly has a secret connection to Sienna's late father, Patrick Blake, which could explain her reasons for wanting revenge.
Soon, the devious blonde puts the next phase of her plan into action by asking Sienna if she'll stay with her at the manor.
What is she up to now?
Also, Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) tries her best to support traumatised Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
And the pressure is on for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as he battles to conceal the truth about the part he played in the horror.
But it could be game over when the cops storm his and James's (Gregory Finnegan) home in search of a burner phone.
Are they going to find evidence that places Ste at the scene of the crash?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.