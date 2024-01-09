Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox hatches a DANGEROUS REVENGE plan!

Grieving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is out for revenge in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But who is in his firing line?

The shockwaves of the horror car crash are still being felt in the village as the locals struggle to make sense of what happened.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has found the finger of blame pointed in his direction after the whole McQueen clan turned on him.

Meanwhile, Warren is in despair after receiving the worst possible news.

Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) rushes to be his side and helps her son as he embarks on a heart-breaking task.

As his sorrow gives way to rage, Foxy swears he will do whatever it takes to make someone pay for what they did...

Felix is questioned by the police for dangerous driving. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere at the police station, Felix is under pressure as he's questioned over his dangerous driving.

He's later released, but does this mean he's off the hook?



As emotions continue to build, two unlikely residents reach out and comfort one another.

Devious Dilly puts the next phase of her plan into action. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the manor house, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is up to her usual tricks.

Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) secret wife has been plotting for months to ruin Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) for months, but her motives are only just becoming clear.

It's been revealed that Dilly has a secret connection to Sienna's late father, Patrick Blake, which could explain her reasons for wanting revenge.

Soon, the devious blonde puts the next phase of her plan into action by asking Sienna if she'll stay with her at the manor.

What is she up to now?

Charlie is struggling to process recent devastating events. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) tries her best to support traumatised Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

And the pressure is on for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as he battles to conceal the truth about the part he played in the horror.

But it could be game over when the cops storm his and James's (Gregory Finnegan) home in search of a burner phone.

Are they going to find evidence that places Ste at the scene of the crash?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm