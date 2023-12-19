Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren SCHEMES to GET RID of love rival Felix!

Warren is a man on a mission to win Mercedes' heart

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) schemes to get Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) out of the way so he can try to win Mercedes McQueen's (Jennifer Metcalfe) heart in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will he succeed in his quest to steal his best mate's girl?

Mercedes is back in the village, having previously fled to escape the fact she'd been sleeping with Warren behind Felix's back.

Warren was stunned to overhear Mercedes telling Nana (Diane Langton) she's expecting a baby, and it's made him even more convinced they belong together.

Will Mercedes make or break Warren's heart? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In a desperate bid to get Mercedes on her own, Warren convinces Felix to go and visit his son, DeMarcus.

It's a crafty move on cunning Foxy's part. Knowing Felix is in turmoil over how he left things with DeMarcus, Warren tells him the only way to resolve things is face to face.

As Felix departs, the coast is clear for Warren to declare his love for Mercedes.

He reveals he wants to be a family with her and the baby, leaving Mercedes with a life-changing decision to make.

Leah wants to have fun after a stressful Christmas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) are preparing to celebrate New Year's.

Leah is determined to have a good time, particularly after Christmas was ruined by the discovery of James Nightingale's (Gregory Finnegan) cruel mistreatment of Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

As Leah and Shing Lin get their glam on, James suddenly turns up at the door.

Lucas admits he invited him over as he hates seeing Ste so miserable, but Leah can't believe he would forgive him so easily.

Refusing to play happy families with the man who harmed her brother, livid Leah storms off - taking Shing Lin with her.

Vicky is horrified when strangers start crashing her party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unfortunately the teens' night doesn't go as planned when Leah, Shing Lin and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) are all denied entry to The Loft.

Vicky comes up with a plan B, and swipes foster dad Scott Drinkwell's (Ross Adams) keys to the Youth Centre.

The trio decide to use the venue to hold their own party, but Vicky fears she may have made a terrible mistake when word gets out and hoards of strangers start appearing.

Darren and Tony's New Year's Eve ends in embarrassment! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) isn't looking forward to the prospect of spending New Year's Eve in on his tod.

But as it turns out he won't have see in 2024 alone when all of Tony Hutchinson's (Nick Pickard) staff call in sick to work and he asks Darren if he'll lend a hand.

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is also miserable at the thought of being without her husband.

She sends Darren a sexy picture of herself and asks if he'll return the favour.

But things don't quite go to plan when Tony walks in on Darren trying to take a saucy selfie.

Cringe!

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm