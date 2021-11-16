‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Wedding day for Martine Deveraux and Felix!

Martine Deveraux and Felix Westwood get ready to tie the knot.

It’s the day of Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and Felix Westwood’s wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However, with so many killer secrets lurking, will their special day go ahead?

Undercover cop, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) has already rumbled the fact that Celeste (Andrea Ali) and Toby Faroe ( Bobby Gordon) are tied up in the murder of missing relative Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

Toby and Celeste are at their parents' wedding but is their killer secret about to be exposed? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lisa was murdered by her cousin Toby, in a case of mistaken identity, on the day of Mitchell Deveraux’s (Imran Adams) wedding in 2020.

Toby who was planning to murder his brother, Mitchell, was horrified to realise he’d killed Lisa instead, who was asleep and under the covers of Mitchell’s hotel bed.

Toby and Celeste then worked together to hide the body and cover up any evidence but is the terrible truth about to be revealed?

Lisa Loveday was accidentally murdered by her cousin, Toby Faroe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has already decided to cut Nate out of her life after learning about his secret role as an undercover cop.

However when she hears Martine talking about how strangely Toby and Celeste have been acting recently, her suspicions start to rise.

With so many dark secrets set to surface, will Felix and Martine's wedding actually go ahead?

Evil Fergus Collins was attempting to 'sell' Maxine to a rich client in Mexico. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who became Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) latest victim when he attempted to traffic her to Mexico for a rich client, continues to be plagued by nightmares.

Will Maxine come clean about what has been going on?

Sienna Blake lands a new contract for Ste's company. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who has recently started working for Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) cleaning company is delighted when she lands Ste a new contract.

After getting off to a tricky start with his new employee, Ste is over the moon too.

However, as Sienna and Ste celebrate the lucrative new deal, another piece in the puzzle is revealed over Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor Dawson) disappearance.

Nancy has no idea that Darren (above) has been kidnapped. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren, who recently discovered that his partner Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is pregnant with their child, disappeared in very mysterious circumstances from the village.

It was later revealed that Darren had been kidnapped and was being held against his will.

Who is holding him prisoner and is there any hope that he will be discovered soon?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm