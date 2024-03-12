Hollyoaks spoilers: What SECRETS is newcomer Marie Fielding hiding?

Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) has made a shock entry to Hollyoaks but what is her real reason for being in the village and are we about to find out?

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she has some big bridges to build.

Marie, who has recently been released from prison, tells her sons Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) that she wants to make amends with them.

However, Joel isn’t interested and snaps back at his mum that he doesn’t want anything to do with her.

Later on a private conversation between Abe and his mum shows that Marie has a hidden agenda for showing up in Hollyoaks.

What exactly is she plotting and how is Abe involved?

Maxine Minniver pictured with boyfriend Carter Shepherd. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Carter Shepherd (David Ames) bump into Ste’s children, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas Hay (William Hall) a kind-hearted Maxine invites them round until their dad has been tracked down.

Ste hasn’t been home since the almighty showdown with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) on top of a multi-storey car park.

Ste Hay and his husband James had a dramatic fight with Warren Fox on top of a multi-storey carpark. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Maxine plans a romantic night with Carter but things don’t go to plan when it’s clear he’s not interested and comes up with excuses.

An upset Maxine is left feeling hurt and tells Carter she’s worried about the fact they’ve only been intimate once despite months of being together.

Mercedes is pregnant with twins in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile there’s baby news when Mercedes finds out the sex of her twins and parents to be, Leela and Joel also find out whether they’re having a boy or a girl.

Later Mercedes is shocked when she finds out that Warren is back in the village.

She braces herself to tell him about the babies however she’s about to make a SHOCKING discovery!

Plus another Hollyoaks favourite has got a HUGE confession to make which leaves all concerned reeling!

Who has come clean and what are the repercussions going to be?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.