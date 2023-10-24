Hollyoaks spoilers: Who has Lord Rafe asked to marry him, Sienna or Camilla?
Airs Friday 3 November 2023 on E4 at 7pm
Loaded Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) comes to a BIG decision when he asks one lucky lady to be his wife in Hollyoaks at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). But who has he popped the question to?
Will it be scheming Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) or his manipulative ex, Camilla (Dylan Morris)?
It's the day of the the Rafe’s hotly anticipated ‘Masquerade Ball’ at his manor house.
Sienna is already convinced that Rafe is going to propose to her and gets ready for the BIG moment.
However, Rafe’s ex, Camilla and his younger sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) are out to sabotage her plans.
Things take a disastrous turn when Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has to jump in and play taxi to make sure Sienna gets to the ball in time.
However, just as she’s about to set off, Sienna’s devoted ex, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) declares his love for Sienna and amid the emotional chaos, Leela accidentally reverses into Sienna sending her flying! ,
Lord Rafe swoops in to help Sienna and with her dress now ruined, Dilly helps Sienna with a change of outfit.
As Sienna chats to Dilly, she assures her that whatever the future may bring for her and Rafe, she is prepared.
Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) have a great time lording it up at Rafe’s extravagant party.
However things are about to take a very dramatic turn and later on the ball is made memorable for all the WRONG reasons!
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is there with his husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
Lawyer James is still determined to find more evidence to work out who murdered influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).
At the ball Ste tries to help out by striking up a conversation with the constable who is working on the murder investigation.
Will he reveal any helpful insights?
However James is about to find himself in serious danger! What has happened?
Meanwhile, Sienna braces herself for the moment she is convinced Rafe is about to propose.
Will she be walking away with an engagement ring like the cat who got the cream, just as she has planned all this time?
Or is Rafe going to choose her rival, Camilla to ask to be his wife?
