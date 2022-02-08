‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Will policeman Sam Chen-Williams discover the terrible truth?

Is Sam Chen-Williams about to discover the killer truth?

Is policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) onto his murdering uncle, Ethan, in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Sam overheard a very damning conversation between Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Tonight Ethan has a lot of explaining to do.

However, it seems his skin is temporarily saved when Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) jumps to Ethan’s defence and makes up a plausible lie.

Will Sam believe Sienna’s version? Or will he smell a rat?

Sienna jumps in to cover for killer Ethan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Ethan, who has been threatening Ste and Sienna and blackmailing them over their part in the coverup of Maya’s murder, has has a dangerous proposition for the duo.

Sienna is rattled but Ste quickly reminds her that she’s the deadliest cleaner this side of Dee Valley and nobody pushes her around.

Sienna, Ethan and Ste cook up a cover-story for policeman, Sam. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna takes note, however just when Sienna thinks she’s managed to get Ethan off their backs for good, a ruthless Ethan decides to turn his attention to Sienna’s sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Is Lib in danger?

Cindy (pictured) told Ollie he'd have to choose between Becky or his family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s a lot at stake when Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) must decide whether to side with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) or with his girlfriend, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) as both of them argue their corner.

Cindy gave Ollie an ultimatum saying he would have to choose between Becky or his family as he couldn’t have both.

Later on, social services are called on Becky again.

Will their arrival push Ollie to make a final decision on his dangerous relationship with Becky?

Yazz has written an article on relationship cheats. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, budding journalist Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) enlists lawyer Verity Hutchinson’s (Eva O’Hara) help with a new article she is writing on the topic of cheating in relationships.

Yazz gives her husband, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) a memory stick so she can read her final piece before publication.

However, a huge mix-up leads to Tom sending the wrong article to the Chester Herald.

Uh oh…what exactly has made its way to the newspaper?

Dave Chen-Williams pictured with his family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Dave Chen- Williams (Dominic Power) is in trouble with his kids over the recent revelation that he has another daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

Lizzie (Lily Best) and Serena (Emma Lau) are both giving him the cold shoulder and refuse to play a board game with him when he asks.

However, after some stern words from their mother, Honour (Vera Chok), the two girls have a change of heart.

Can Dave pull his family back together?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm