Hollyoaks spoilers: Wrong suspect? Donny Clark had doubts over Abe’s case!

Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) starts to worry they have the wrong villager behind bars in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the dramatic events in last weeks episodes, in which twisted Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) got his comeuppance, one local has been imprisoned.

However, tonight the police station is filled with protestors adamant the police have made a big mistake and arrested the wrong person.

Donny Clark discusses the case with DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is keen to get to the bottom of what happened between Cleo and Abe and attempts to talk to Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin). However Cleo has much more pressing concerns to deal with right now.

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) talks to her husband Donny about Abe’s case and when Donny reveals that more information has come to light, both he and Misbah are worried the wrong person has been imprisoned.

Have the detectives arrested the wrong person? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back at the station, DI Banks (Drew Cain) intervenes in a chat between Donny and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and realising the stakes are so high, Mercedes tells the two detectives she is ready to talk.

Jez Blake (above) recently murdered Dilly Harcourt to protect his daughter, Sienna (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) can’t get enough of his boyfriend, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and is spending as much time with him as he can.

However, is it all just a distraction from what he’s become embroiled in?

It wasn’t so long ago that ruthless Jez killed Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) after he feared she would reveal the truth about Sienna murdering her husband Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) on their ill-fated wedding day.

Things got violent when a cornered Abe tried to make his escape in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at Hollyoaks High, Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) is struggling following the recent traumatic events that have unfolded at home involving his brother Abe.

Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) finds a vulnerable Arlo in the school toilets sobbing and offers him a shoulder to cry on.

Ro gives Arlo some advice and Arlo, who has spent months cruelly bullying Ro, asks him why he’s being so nice to him. He also asks Ro not to tell anyone else that he found him crying and begs him to keep it a secret.

Later, concerned teacher, John Paul McQueen, calls Arlo’s uncle, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) asking if he can come into the school to speak about Arlo.

Arlo immediately thinks that it’s Ro who has alerted John Paul to the fact he’s been upset and is furious with Ro.

What twisted revenge will young Arlo think up to get his revenge?

Dillon with his boyfriend Lucas Hay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) help Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) clear up after the launch party at The Hutch.

Dillon is later delighted when Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) offers him the chance to move into James Nightingale’s old place.

An excited Dillon says yes and immediately asks Lucas, who he recently got back together with, if he wants to move in with him too.

Will it be a yes from Lucas too?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.