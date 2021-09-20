'Home and Away' spoilers: Ari Parata gets more BAD NEWS?

Is there bad news ahead for Ari Parata and his family?

It's been a tough few weeks for Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his family, but is more bad news to come in Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings)?

The Parata clan are still dealing with the fallout from the car crash which put both Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) in hospital and led to Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) having a miscarriage.

It also led to the breakdown of Tane’s (Ethan Browne) relationship with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman). Before the crash, he discovered that she had kissed her ex, Dean, but she convinced him it meant nothing and that it was him she wanted to be with.

HOWEVER! When Ziggy discovered Dean had been injured in the car crash, she realised that she did love him after all, so when Tane witnessed an intimate moment between the pair he swiftly gave his girlfriend the old heave-ho!

Tane Parata spent the night with Felicity Newman. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

To forget his heartache, Tane hit the town and ended up going home with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and as he tried to sneak out of the house he bumped into her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Tane isn’t impressed Felicity didn’t tell him her brother was a cop, but she thinks it serves him right for trying to sneak out without saying goodbye.

Tane's quizzed about why he's been out all night by his big brother Ari! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

When he gets home, Tane gets the caring brother routine from Ari, who knows his recent behaviour is a direct result of Ziggy breaking up with him. Tane, however, hits back at his brother and questions why he’s so concerned about what he gets up to and suggests it stems from his own guilt about the way he treated Nikau before the crash-landed him in hospital.

Later, Mia tells Ari not to worry about others but to focus on their own relationship, leading him to pose a question, but before she can answer, they are interrupted by a call summoning them to the hospital…

Chloe hasn't been entirely honest with Ryder. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is pushing through at work after staying up all night working on the website for her business venture with Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

The pair are setting up a catering business and are going to use the kitchen at the Diner to make their orders. The trouble is, Ryder doesn’t realise that they don’t have permission from co-owners Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) to use the facilities.

After working through the night making food and taking photos of it for their website, Ryder suggests showing the photos to Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), who works at the Diner, but Chloe is quick to shut him down and admit the truth.

Worried that it’s going to blow up in their faces, Ryder’s not happy about the situation, but soon agrees to keep the secret when their first order comes in!

Justin and Leah have a cause for celebration when they receive some unexpected news. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

With John Palmer (Shane Withington) buying the garage, Leah and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) aren’t exactly enthusiastic when he requests a meeting to discuss ways to improve the efficiency of the business.

After hearing his proposals, Leah tells Justin that she has to admit that John does have some good ideas but is reluctant to tell him that as it could lead to more meddling.

Fortunately, it looks like John won’t be a problem for the couple after all when Justin hears that some money is coming his way. It turns out that the money Susie stole from them in the real estate scam is being returned. And that means they will now be able to buy the garage.

It’s good news for them, but how will John feel about it?

Cash wants Felicity to explain why they are behind with the rent. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

When Cash told Jasmine that Felicity was his sister, he said she was a bit wild and he’s not wrong!

Cash is already annoyed that Felicity brought home Tane after a night out, and is further irked when she arrives at the police station to hassle him about their eviction.

When he refuses to deal with her, Felicity makes a scene, forcing Cash to drag her into an interview room. Cash shows Felicity a list of every complaint made by the real estate agent towards them including not paying rent in two months.

So what has she done with the rent money?

Cash has a lunch date with Jasmine. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, she crashes Cash’s lunch date with Jasmine and shares some embarrassing stories about her brother, which really makes his hackles rise. And to make matters worse, when they get home, they find all their stuff dumped out on the street.

What will they do now they have been thrown out of their home?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.