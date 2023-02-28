Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron is TRAPPED with Jacob...

Bree Cameron finds herself on the receiving end of husband Jacob's violent temper again on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) hasn't been seen or heard from since she disappeared from Summer Bay with her violent husband, Jacob (guest star Alex Williams) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Jacob has taken Bree to a remote camp site, where he is under the illusion that he can get their marriage back on track.



Despite the fact that Bree has already reported Jacob to the Police for domestic violence.



And an AVO has been issued against him, with a warning not to go anywhere near Bree.



Bree attempts to play along.



She knows that her life depends on her playing the perfect wife.



But as soon as she gets the chance, Bree sneaks away from Jacob and attempts to get a message to lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), on her whereabouts.



However, Bree's great escape plan takes a frightening turn when a suspicious Jacob discovers Bree's betrayal and the written message she has left for Remi...



As Jacob's violent temper resurfaces, WHAT will he do?



Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Remi takes matters into his own hands and hires a private investigator to try and find Bree.



He's fed-up with waiting for the Police to update him with any further news.



But is time running out for Bree to be found alive and well?



What will Jacob do when he discovers Bree's betrayal on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) continues to count down the days until the baby is born, she and boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), are curious about the TOP SECRET plans for the baby's nursery.



Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has been put in charge of the project of transforming the spare bedroom into a nursery.



But Dean is a little worried that Mackenzie's champagne tastes may mean she's designing something far too fancy for their liking!



Should Ziggy and Dean be worried?

WHAT are Mackenzie's designs for the baby's nursery on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

PLUS, there's a newcomer in town when Dean's surfboard buddy, Mali Hudson (played by new series regular Kyle Shilling), unexpectedly makes a visit.



But WHY is Mali being so mysterious about his sudden arrival?



WHAT... or WHO has brought him to the Bay?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5