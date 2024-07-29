Home and Away spoilers: Can Dana EXPOSE con artist Bronte?

Dana is determined to blow the lid on Bronte's scam before it's too late on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) may be the only person in Summer Bay who is not fooled by con artist, Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana's suspicions over Bronte are raised again, when she sees the "terminally-ill" woman dancing down by the beach, seemingly without a care in the world.



Unfortunately, Dana's boyfriend Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) still thinks she is being unfair on Bronte.



But Bronte still stands to get a payout of up to $50,000 if her lawsuit against the Diner is successful.



Plus, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has started a crowdfunder to help Bronte pay to travel to Canada to take part in a clinical trial for her "autoimmune disease".



With the future of the Diner on the line because of the contaminated water lawsuits, Dana is in a race against time to prove that Bronte is a BIG liar before it's too late to help both Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)...

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) enlists the help of his older sister, Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick) to help track down their missing brother, Iluka (Dion Williams).



Iluka was taken somewhere by the infamous Allen family, after stealing $8,000 from them.



Given that doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) already got stabbed after a confrontation with the family, both Mali and Elandra are afraid for Iluka's life...



But as Mali and Elandra continue their search, local garage mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) makes a SHOCK discovery when he finds Iluka left for dead by the side of a road...



Will Iluka pay with his life for crossing paths with the criminal family?

