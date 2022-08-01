Home and Away spoilers: Can Felicity Newman save Mackenzie from losing Salt?

Felicity has an idea to help Mackenzie keep Salt.

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has an idea to help debt-saddled Mackenzie hang onto her bayside eaterie in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Summer Bay bar and restaurant Salt is up for sale!

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has decided to sell the business to pay off the debts that have racked up after an insurance claim failed to pay out for the toxic gas leak last year.

Felicity still feels guilty for suggesting the illegal gambling nights which were supposed to help clear the debts but instead landed business owner Mackenzie in trouble with the law.

Last week, Felicity came up with the idea of finding an investor in Salt as a way of clearing the debts.

At first, Mac was all for it and the girls even went to the city to pitch the idea to some potential investors, but she soon had second thoughts about the idea…

Although an investor came back with a generous offer, Mac realised that she would no longer be her own boss and the business would change with someone else on board, so she decided to cut her losses and sell the bar-cum-restaurant.

Mackenzie has decided to sell Salt. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When Mac revealed she was selling Salt, Felicity, Mac’s brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) were forced to respect her decision.

HOWEVER…

Felicity has come up with YET ANOTHER IDEA to help Mac hold on to her pride and joy.

Wow. That girl sure is full of ‘em!

Felicity tells Cash that she wants to buy into Salt. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

She wants to use the money that she inherited from her dad so she can buy into Salt, become an equal business partner and solve Mac’s debt problems.

Cash has reservations about Felicity's idea. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Although her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) warns her against buying into a business saddled with debt, Felicity is determined that she and Mac can turn things around at Salt.

Mackenzie rejects Felicity's idea. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Unfortunately, the idea gets a no from Mackenzie.

Why won’t she accept Felicity as an equal business partner?

Felicity can't believe it when Mackenzie refuses her offer of help. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Later, Cash makes an emotional plea to Mac on his sister’s behalf, pointing out that Felicity must really believe in Mac if she’s willing to invest her inheritance money in Salt.

Cash convinces Mackenzie to rethink Felicity's offer. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash’s intervention makes Mackenzie have a re-think again about Felicity’s proposal and it’s not long before she decides that actually it’s a great idea.

Felicity’s thrilled when Mac tells her she can’t wait to join forces with her and pops open a celebratory bottle of bubbles and makes a toast…

Here’s to a new beginning at Salt!

Mackenzie celebrates a new beginning at Salt. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Mariller) tries to prove that she’s no longer crushing on Cash after a date with hot handyman Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham), but her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) isn’t convinced. Tex is thrilled when Rose agrees to a second date and they have some sexy fun at her place… but is she just using him to prove a point?

Xander reckons Rose is still crushing on Cash. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Talking of Tex, he decides to join the gym and when Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) gives him a guided tour he’s curious about how Tane came to own the place.

Tane's quizzed by Tex about how he came to own the gym… (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Why is Tex asking questions about the Parata family's gym? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Last week, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) found out that it had been bought with money that Ari Parata had taken in an armed robbery.

Now, here’s Tex questioning how the Paratas acquired the gym.

Coincidence, much?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5