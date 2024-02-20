Home and Away spoilers: Cash and Eden go CAMPING!
Airs Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is desperate to get away from Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The seaside town ain't big enough for both Eden and her estranged brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).
However, Eden's great escape suffers a setback when her boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) isn't keen to leave town while his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is in an emotional state.
In the meantime, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) questions whether Eden is just trying to runaway from the unresolved feud she has going on with Levi.
Does Eden secretly wish that Levi was properly back in her life?
After Felicity gives her blessing, Eden and Cash finally head off for a weekend away.
However, when the couple arrive at their destination, Eden discovers there is NO hotel.
They're going to be roughing it... on a camping trip!
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) confides in boyfriend Remi about her latest counselling session.
Hospital doctor Bree has been in a spin over the year anniversary of the death of her violent husband, Jacob.
Bree realises she's still living a very safe, controlled life.
Despite being free of Jacob.
So maybe it's time for her to break free from that?
A good place to start is with her rock 'n roll, motorbike riding guy, Remi!
As Bree and Remi hit the road on his motorbike, she gets a buzz from the adrenalin rush.
In fact, the adventure leads Bree to suddenly make a BIG decision about her future...
WHAT does Bree want to do?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.