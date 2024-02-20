Home and Away spoilers: Cash and Eden go CAMPING!

Eden and boyfriend Cash escape to the countryside on Home and Away.

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is desperate to get away from Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The seaside town ain't big enough for both Eden and her estranged brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).



However, Eden's great escape suffers a setback when her boyfriend Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) isn't keen to leave town while his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is in an emotional state.



In the meantime, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) questions whether Eden is just trying to runaway from the unresolved feud she has going on with Levi.



Does Eden secretly wish that Levi was properly back in her life?



After Felicity gives her blessing, Eden and Cash finally head off for a weekend away.



However, when the couple arrive at their destination, Eden discovers there is NO hotel.



They're going to be roughing it... on a camping trip!

Remi is ready to take Bree on an adrenalin rush on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) confides in boyfriend Remi about her latest counselling session.

Hospital doctor Bree has been in a spin over the year anniversary of the death of her violent husband, Jacob.



Bree realises she's still living a very safe, controlled life.

Despite being free of Jacob.



So maybe it's time for her to break free from that?



A good place to start is with her rock 'n roll, motorbike riding guy, Remi!



As Bree and Remi hit the road on his motorbike, she gets a buzz from the adrenalin rush.



In fact, the adventure leads Bree to suddenly make a BIG decision about her future...



WHAT does Bree want to do?

Remi and Bree hit the open road on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5