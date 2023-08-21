Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is SUSPICIOUS!

Will Cash Newman discover his sister Felicity is the target of a blackmailer on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) becomes suspicious about his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) behaviour on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Will the Summer Bay copper find out that Felicity is being targeted by a blackmailer, who is demanding $1000.



Or else they will upload a video to social media, filmed on the night of Felicity's sexual assault...



Felicity doesn't want the Police involved until she's figured out a way to handle the situation.



So she has sworn her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to secrecy.



However, Tane is not comfortable leaving the cops out of the loop.



Will he be tempted to break Felicity's confidence and tell Cash?



Meanwhile, Cash's suspicions are raised after he hears from Salt employee, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), that co-owner Felicity fled the bar/restaurant earlier after receiving a MYSTERY text message.



Cash wastes no time in confronting his sister to find out why she was so upset.



Will Felicity confess to what is going on?

Will Cash find out that Felicity is being blackmailed on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers is reeling after witnessing the lovey-dovey behaviour between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



A suspicious Marilyn confides in Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).



Can it be possible that Marilyn's ex-husband, John, is now an item with long-time friend, Irene?



Marilyn is not too sure how she feels about that!



Especially after Xander and his boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), pretty much confirm the gossip.



But if Irene and John are now an official item, why don't they just come clean and go public with the news?

Is Marilyn jealous about John and Irene's "romance" on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

