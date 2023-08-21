Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is SUSPICIOUS!
Airs Tuesday 29 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) becomes suspicious about his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) behaviour on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Will the Summer Bay copper find out that Felicity is being targeted by a blackmailer, who is demanding $1000.
Or else they will upload a video to social media, filmed on the night of Felicity's sexual assault...
Felicity doesn't want the Police involved until she's figured out a way to handle the situation.
So she has sworn her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to secrecy.
However, Tane is not comfortable leaving the cops out of the loop.
Will he be tempted to break Felicity's confidence and tell Cash?
Meanwhile, Cash's suspicions are raised after he hears from Salt employee, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), that co-owner Felicity fled the bar/restaurant earlier after receiving a MYSTERY text message.
Cash wastes no time in confronting his sister to find out why she was so upset.
Will Felicity confess to what is going on?
Marilyn Chambers is reeling after witnessing the lovey-dovey behaviour between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).
A suspicious Marilyn confides in Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).
Can it be possible that Marilyn's ex-husband, John, is now an item with long-time friend, Irene?
Marilyn is not too sure how she feels about that!
Especially after Xander and his boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), pretty much confirm the gossip.
But if Irene and John are now an official item, why don't they just come clean and go public with the news?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.