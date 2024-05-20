Home and Away spoilers: Dana gets the blame for MISSING Maia!
Airs Monday 27 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has made the SHOCK discovery that abandoned baby Maia has gone missing from the hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Hospital nurse Dana now realises she made a BIG mistake sneaking Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) onto the hospital ward to say goodbye to the baby, he originally found abandoned on the beach.
Unwilling to let Maia be put into the care of an EMERGENCY foster family, it looks like local gym boss Tane has done a runner with the baby!
In a panic, Dana reports both Tane and Maia as missing to the Police.
She's left reeling when Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) blames Dana for what has happened...
Rose races out to the farmhouse to see if she can catch Tane or find some clues as to where he could have gone.
But there's an unexpected tense stand-off, when Rose's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), refuses to let her search Tane's room unless she has a search warrant!
Rose is shocked that Mali is siding with his mate Tane and interfering with her doing her job...
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her married lover, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), attempt to reconnect following his wife Imogen's unexpected visit to Summer Bay.
Mackenzie realises that she was playing with fire when she introduced herself to Imogen at Salt.
But her insecurity got the better of her and she just wanted to find out more about the woman who Levi ultimately returns home to the city to live with.
Levi tries to reassure Mackenzie that there is no competition with Imogen.
But has Imogen's appearance just served as another reminder that Mackenzie is very much still "the other woman" in Levi's life?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.