Home and Away spoilers: Dana Matheson gets some BAD NEWS...
Airs Thursday 19 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is hopeful that her name will soon be cleared of the drugs possession accusations against her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and policeman pal, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), are carrying out their own SECRET investigation to prove she is innocent.
However, after attempting to track down some CCTV footage from a restaurant, Cash has some bad news for Dana.
The CCTV footage has mysteriously disappeared!
Did Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) have something to do with that?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) still isn't on board with his half-sister Rose's (Kirsty Marillier) decision to track down her biological dad, Samuel (Bert La Bonte).
He feels like it is a betrayal to their mum, Yvette.
Rose continues to seek emotional support about the situation from her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
However, she is thrown when Samuel unexpectedly makes an appearance in Summer Bay.
She would have preferred a warning!
Nevertheless, Rose invites Samuel to stick around and they spend the afternoon together.
However, when Samuel suggests staying on a bit longer in the Bay, it's all too much for Rose.
Is she really ready for some kind of regular relationship with her dad after all these years?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) needs some ideas and inspiration for a Surf Club team bonding event.
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has some suggestions but John proves hard to please!
However, after John witnesses Xander at work behind the bar at Salt, he is suddenly struck by an idea!
WHAT is it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.