Home and Away spoilers: Dana Matheson gets some BAD NEWS...

Dana Matheson gets some BAD NEWS about her case on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is hopeful that her name will soon be cleared of the drugs possession accusations against her on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and policeman pal, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), are carrying out their own SECRET investigation to prove she is innocent.



However, after attempting to track down some CCTV footage from a restaurant, Cash has some bad news for Dana.



The CCTV footage has mysteriously disappeared!



Did Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky) have something to do with that?

Cash reveals some CCTV footage has gone "missing" on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) still isn't on board with his half-sister Rose's (Kirsty Marillier) decision to track down her biological dad, Samuel (Bert La Bonte).



He feels like it is a betrayal to their mum, Yvette.



Rose continues to seek emotional support about the situation from her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



However, she is thrown when Samuel unexpectedly makes an appearance in Summer Bay.



She would have preferred a warning!



Nevertheless, Rose invites Samuel to stick around and they spend the afternoon together.



However, when Samuel suggests staying on a bit longer in the Bay, it's all too much for Rose.



Is she really ready for some kind of regular relationship with her dad after all these years?

Xander remains at odds with Rose over tracking down her dad on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) needs some ideas and inspiration for a Surf Club team bonding event.



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has some suggestions but John proves hard to please!



However, after John witnesses Xander at work behind the bar at Salt, he is suddenly struck by an idea!



WHAT is it?

John needs an idea for a Surf Club team building event on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5