'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson has a WARNING for Mac

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is not pleased when he catches his sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) sneaking around with photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) again on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Emmett is meant to be back in the Bay helping his intern Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) plan their photo exhibition, but instead, Emmett has eyes on another sneaky romp with Mackenzie!



Dean is annoyed that Mac is distracting Emmett when he has agreed to help Bella, so Dean warns Mac to stay away from Emmett for the best interest of Bella. But will Dean's stubborn sister listen?

Emmett is supposed to be helping Bella... but he is distracted by flirty Mackenzie on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still worried about her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) after his dizzy spell on the beach. However, her attempts to ease some of Alf's workload are NOT appreciated!



When Roo finds Alf busy with work at the Surf Club, she tries to encourage him to take a break, but Alf does not appreciate Roo fussing around him and warns her to back off!



Is there someone else who can get through to Alf? Roo turns to family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) for advice, but can she help?

Roo seeks advice from Marilyn about Alf on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

ALSO, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) comes clean with his girlfriend Bella about the appetite suppresser that model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) gave him.



Bella is worried about Nikau taking dangerous substances, but Nikau promises Bella he has no intention of taking the appetite suppressor. However, little does she know, Nikau holds onto the bottle and then starts to skip meals...

Will Nikau be tempted to start taking the appetite suppressor that Allegra gave him on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

