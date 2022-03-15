'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson reveals the truth about Jai...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) has been keeping a BIG secret from his mum, Karen (Georgia Adamson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Since Karen was last in Summer Bay, Dean has discovered he is a dad to young son, Jai Simmons.



Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have been trying to hide Jai's belongings away at the farmhouse.



Dean wants to wait until the time is right to tell Karen the truth.



Right now, his mum is involved in a whole lot of drama.



She is on the run from a man called Brett, who recently proposed to her.



Dean isn't quite sure why Karen has gone into hiding from a man who is clearly in love with her.



He reckons there is more to the story than Karen is letting on.



But before Dean can find out more, Karen accidentally stumbles upon a photo of Jai, that has fallen on the floor at the farmhouse...



Karen immediately has questions.



How will Karen react when she discovers she has a long-lost grandson?

Alf attempts to apologise to Justin on Home and Away

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is in the bad books with both his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) and his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) for causing a fallout between the Stewart family and Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Alf attempts to make peace with Justin after clashing with him over the antics of troublesome Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



However, when Justin discovers that Alf has no intention of dropping his pursuit of criminal charges against Theo, he realises the apology is just for show.



Alf really wants to get back on side with Martha and Roo.



To Alf's astonishment, Justin walks away and their conflict remains unresolved...

Justin refuses to accept Alf's apology on Home and Away!

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is feeling very awkward about friends, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) trying to make a fuss about her birthday.



Jasmine's boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) tries to dial things down by arranging a romantic candlelit dinner on the pier for them.



But Cash's romantic surprise sends Jasmine into a downward spiral and she storms off!



WHAT is going on with Jasmine?



Will she confide in Cash and reveal the real reason she doesn't want to celebrate her birthday?

Cash's romantic surprise for Jasmine doesn't quite go as planned on Home and Away...

