Home and Away spoilers: Felicity hears SHOCK NEWS about Tane!
Airs Thursday 4 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
For a moment, it looked like Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her now ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), might reconnect on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The ex-es recently unexpectedly hooked-up.
But Tane later made it clear that their night together was a mistake.
And can NEVER happen again!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity is left reeling when she discovers Tane is planning to put a whole LOT of distance between them.
By permanently moving back to New Zealand!
She storms over to the farmhouse to confront him.
WHY does Tane feel the need to pack his bags and leave?
Surely, Summer Bay is big enough for the both of them?
But it seems Tane has already decided there is nothing left for him in the Bay...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is ready to play Cupid for her single sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).
Unaware of Dana's devious match-making plans, Harper is confused when Xander Harris (Luke Van Os) arrives at the beach house.
He's there to accompany Harper to the Moonlight At Salt event!
Dana has sneakily asked Xander to be Harper's date!
Will Harper get glammed-up and get onboard with Dana's plan?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is starting to feel like a single man again.
The surfer dude's girlfriend, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), has been working overtime since she got her job promotion.
The couple have been struggling to spend any quality time together.
Mali has an idea and texts Rose about a romantic SURPRISE.
He has secretly booked them tickets for Moonlight At Salt, hoping some wine and dine time will help get their relationship back on track.
But will Rose show-up?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.