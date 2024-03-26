Home and Away spoilers: Felicity hears SHOCK NEWS about Tane!

Felicity confronts Tane over his plans to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away...

For a moment, it looked like Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) and her now ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), might reconnect on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The ex-es recently unexpectedly hooked-up.



But Tane later made it clear that their night together was a mistake.



And can NEVER happen again!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity is left reeling when she discovers Tane is planning to put a whole LOT of distance between them.



By permanently moving back to New Zealand!



She storms over to the farmhouse to confront him.

WHY does Tane feel the need to pack his bags and leave?



Surely, Summer Bay is big enough for the both of them?



But it seems Tane has already decided there is nothing left for him in the Bay...

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is ready to play Cupid for her single sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne).



Unaware of Dana's devious match-making plans, Harper is confused when Xander Harris (Luke Van Os) arrives at the beach house.



He's there to accompany Harper to the Moonlight At Salt event!



Dana has sneakily asked Xander to be Harper's date!



Will Harper get glammed-up and get onboard with Dana's plan?

Harper and Xander are going on a date on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is starting to feel like a single man again.



The surfer dude's girlfriend, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), has been working overtime since she got her job promotion.



The couple have been struggling to spend any quality time together.



Mali has an idea and texts Rose about a romantic SURPRISE.



He has secretly booked them tickets for Moonlight At Salt, hoping some wine and dine time will help get their relationship back on track.



But will Rose show-up?

Will Mali be left dining alone at Salt on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

