Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman flees from the Police!

WHY does Felicity Newman try to escape from the cops on today's episode of Home and Away?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) continues to spiral after her break-up with fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Felicity, who has moved back to the Caravan Park, takes out her frustrations on big brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



Cash arrives at the Caravan Park to check-in on her.



But Felicity immediately jumps to the conclusion that the visit is all part of Tane and Cash's plan to keep an eye on her alcohol problem.



Felicity vents to bestie, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), about Tane and Cash.



Unaware of just how bad things have got, Eden doesn't know that Felicity has been secretly drinking vodka from a hipflask when she agrees to help her pick-up her stuff from the Parata house.



When the ladies see policeman Cash doing random roadside breath tests on drivers, Felicity panics and does a U-turn in an attempt to evade the Police...

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is devastated after being coldly rejected by his ex-girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Still, what did he expect after the way he abruptly broke-up with Bella over the phone last year?



However, Bella remains unaware of the REAL reason that Nikau ended their relationship.



Will Nikau try and do some damage control and reveal the truth about the biker gang who previously menaced the Parata family and their loved-ones?

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is even grumpier than usual when he discovers that John Palmer (Shane Withington) has filed an official letter of complaint against him with the Surf Club Committee!



Alf has already attempted a half-hearted apology.



But John is not accepting it after the way Alf publicly named and shamed him in an e-mail!



When the two men sit down at nearby tables at the Diner, their now public feud threatens to kick-off again!



Can Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), find a way to keep the peace and bring about a truce between Alf and John?

