Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman wants her job back!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) is furious after being sacked from her job at Salt by restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie desperately needs to cut some costs if her business is going to stay afloat.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie is in for a surprise when she finds Felicity still on the job!



It seems Felicity is refusing to stay sacked!



There's a stand-off between the ladies, as Felicity carries on with business as usual.



But Mackenzie makes it clear that Felicity can work as many shifts as she wants... but she's still not getting paid!



After a seafood supplier arrives empty-handed demanding payment, Felicity soon guesses that Mackenzie is having a serious cash-flow crisis.



Felicity has an idea, borrowed from her dodgy former nightclub boss, that could solve Mackenzie's money troubles.



The only thing is, it's totally ILLEGAL...

WHO steals Nikau's prized Taiaha weapon on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is continuing with his warrior training.



It's helping to keep the beach lifesaver upbeat and grounded following the death of his uncle, Ari.



Luckily, Nikau also has the support of his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to help him get through his grief.



However, the couple's relationship is being rocked by the constant presence of Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



Chloe is jealous when Bella wants to spend some quality time with Nikau.



Bella wants to photograph Nikau with his traditional Taiaha weapon, performing his warrior training.



It will be the perfect testament to Ari's memory.



But later that night disaster strikes, when Nikau discovers his Taiaha is missing!



Is there a thief on the loose?

Mia and Chloe are struggling to get back on track after Ari's death on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is back working at the gym again.



She is attempting to move on with her life after the tragic turn of events on her and Ari's wedding day.



However, Ari's younger brother, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) suspects that all is not well with Mia.



And it looks like he's right.



Mia's sleepwalking incident was not a one-off incident.



Tane is horrified when Mia sleep walks towards an oncoming car...



Is tragedy about to strike again in Summer Bay?



Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR