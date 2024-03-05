Home and Away spoilers: Has Tane ruined his friendship with Harper?
Airs Monday 11 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) may have messed things up between him and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tane misread Harper's concern for him as something more... and kissed her on the beach!
However, Harper only considers Tane as a friend.
Whoops!
Harper is weirded out by the situation and decides to keep her distance from Tane.
Meanwhile, Tane confides in Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) that he's afraid he has now permanently damaged his friendship with Harper.
Unsure how to fix the situation, Tane suggests it's time for Harper to find herself a replacement personal trainer...
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) still believes Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) has made a mistake moving hospital patient, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) out of ICU.
Remi has regained consciousness after the hit-and-run but remains in pain.
Despite criticism by both Bree and his own sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Levi stands by his decision.
Remi would not have survived if it wasn't for Levi performing an EMERGENCY medical procedure.
However, Bree remains unconvinced and stays hovering around boyfriend Remi's hospital bedside at all times...
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) faces a dilemma after receiving a call from Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
Leah has decided that she is ready to leave the mental health clinic in the city and return to Summer Bay.
However, she doesn't want her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to know she is coming home.
WHY does Leah want to secretly go and stay at the Stewart house instead of returning to live with Justin?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.