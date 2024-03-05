Home and Away spoilers: Has Tane ruined his friendship with Harper?

It looks like Tane made a BIG mistake when he kissed Harper on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) may have messed things up between him and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane misread Harper's concern for him as something more... and kissed her on the beach!



However, Harper only considers Tane as a friend.



Whoops!



Harper is weirded out by the situation and decides to keep her distance from Tane.



Meanwhile, Tane confides in Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) that he's afraid he has now permanently damaged his friendship with Harper.



Unsure how to fix the situation, Tane suggests it's time for Harper to find herself a replacement personal trainer...

Harper is keeping her distance from Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) still believes Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) has made a mistake moving hospital patient, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) out of ICU.



Remi has regained consciousness after the hit-and-run but remains in pain.



Despite criticism by both Bree and his own sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Levi stands by his decision.



Remi would not have survived if it wasn't for Levi performing an EMERGENCY medical procedure.

However, Bree remains unconvinced and stays hovering around boyfriend Remi's hospital bedside at all times...

Bree fears for Remi after Levi's actions on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) faces a dilemma after receiving a call from Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).

Leah has decided that she is ready to leave the mental health clinic in the city and return to Summer Bay.



However, she doesn't want her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) to know she is coming home.



WHY does Leah want to secretly go and stay at the Stewart house instead of returning to live with Justin?

Marilyn receives a news update from Leah on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

