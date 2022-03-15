Home and Away spoilers: how does Mia Anderson BETRAY Chloe?

WHAT will Mia Anderson find out when she reads daughter Chloe's SECRET diary on Home and Away?

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) is worried about her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe is trying to put on a brave face and carry on with every day life.



But underneath, she is cracking-up with guilt, having dealt the fatal blow that killed her dad, Matthew Montgomery.



To add to Chloe's distress, her sort-of stepdad, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is protecting her by taking the blame for Matthew's murder.



Ari is now facing a life behind bars...



Mia is desperate to find out what's going on with Chloe.



So she takes a sneak look through Chloe's SECRET diary!



The mum is alarmed when she realises just how tormented Chloe is over the terrible turn of events.



But how will Chloe react when Mia confronts her about the contents of her diary and realises her mum has breached her privacy?

Roo is fed up with all the Stewart family drama on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is fed-up with life at the Stewart house.



Her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) is refusing to backdown after bringing about the arrest of Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Alf still blames Theo for almost getting his grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) killed during their "buried alive" video prank.



Meanwhile, Roo remains at odds with her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



Martha won't change her mind about accepting a kidney transplant from Roo that could save her life.



Martha refuses to explain herself futher and the Stewart family standoff continues.



WHO can Roo turn to for some friendly support?

Tane takes Nikau off on a MYSTERY camping trip on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is getting frustrated with waiting to find out his uncle, Ari's fate.



He's even considering leaving Summer Bay!



Nikau's other uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne) has a plan to help him through the Parata family crisis.



Tane's plan involves taking Nikau out of town... for a rite of passage.



Just what does Tane have planned?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR