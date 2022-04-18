Home and Away spoilers: Is it all over for Tane Parata and Felicity Newman?

Are Felicity and Tane over before they have even begun?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is upset to learn that Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) isn’t on the same page when it comes to their relationship in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Felicity's in a spin about Tane's talk of the future. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity was all smiles when Tane returned to Summer Bay. In fact, she over him like a rash… but she was soon backing away when talk turned to having a future together!

Looking for advice, Felicity rushed over to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Jasmine’s (Sam Frost) place, but as neither of them were at home she found herself loading off her worries on Irene (Lynne McGregor).

Felicity was in commitment-phobe mode as she told Irene that she didn’t think she could give Tane the security that he was looking for… especially given her track record in affairs of the heart.

So Irene told Felicity that if she’s not ready to be part of Tane’s future, she should tell him.

Felicity did just that and confronted him about his newfound commitment to her.

When Felicity asked him if he was just acting out of grief, he assured her that his hopes for the future were real…

Tane thinks he and Felicity have a future together, but she's not sure. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

In today’s episode of Home and Away, Felicity avoids further discussion on the subject and instead manages to find Cash for some big-brotherly advice…

But he doesn’t see the problem. It’s clear that Felicity and Tane are crazy about each other, so why is she so afraid of a future with him?

Felicity brings up her chaotic and tragic childhood and says that because of that she has reservations about having a family of her own.

She isn’t sure motherhood is for her, but knowing how important family is to Tane she suspects he’ll want marriage, kids, the lot!

Cash has some advice for Felicity. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Cash is understanding and pushes Felicity to be honest with Tane.

Felicity summons the courage to speak to Tane and heads over to his place for an honest chat.

But it doesn’t go well when she admits that might never want to get married or have kids…

Clearly wounded, Tane tells Felicity to leave.

Is this the end for the couple?

Cash’s advice session with Felicity makes him think about his own relationship.

Although Jasmine’s dead on her feet following a tough shift at work, Cash insists on talking to her about the future… And he’s relieved to learn that they both want the same things – marriage, babies and a home. Here’s a couple who are on the same page!

Cash is relieved that he and Jasmine want the same things. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is pleased to have the support of Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), after it became clear that she was struggling in the wake of Ari Parata’s death.

Bella had been focused on helping her boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) through his grief, so she felt guilty for not realising that Chloe needed her support, too.

But it looks like Chloe might have a hidden agenda…

What is Chloe up to? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

When Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) reveals that Chloe’s been struggling, Tane decides to check in on her but gets a big shock…

Chloe assures him that she’s fine and tells him that Nikau is the one he should be worried about. She tells him that it’s Nikau who’s struggling and is using his concern for Chloe to hide the fact that he’s not coping. She even tells Tane that she’s seen Nikau wandering about in Ari’s t-shirt. If anyone’s got issues, it’s Nikau!

Nikau's confused when Tane checks in on him. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

But when Tane goes to talk to him, Nikau’s confused. He’s fine and there’s no need to worry!

When Tane mentions the comment about Ari’s t-shirt, Nikau is incredulous and insists it’s a lie and they are both left wondering why Chloe’s claiming that Nikau’s struggling.

Nikau and Bella's romantic night in is interrupted. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, Nikau’s pleased to get away for the evening and spend some time with Bella, who’s got the house to herself.

But just as they sit down to a romantic candlelit dinner, there’s a knock on the door…

Nikau was hoping to spend some time alone with Bella. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It’s Chloe.

She’s invited herself over and has brought dessert.

She knows that Nikau wanted some alone time with Bella, so what’s she doing there?

What IS she up to?

Chloe's invited herself over for dinner! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.