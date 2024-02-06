Home and Away spoilers: Is Leah in DANGER from Justin?
Airs Friday 16 February 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) has become increasingly paranoid since THAT ordeal with Vita Nova on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She has now called-OFF her wedding to fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), since she doesn't feel she's in the right headspace.
However, when a well-meaning Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) checks in on Leah about the now cancelled plans, Leah is not happy.
Justin has clearly gone back on his word and discussed their personal business with other people.
As far as Leah is concerned, she now no longer wants to marry Justin.
EVER!
But things take a dark turn when Leah storms down to the garage to confront Justin...
She overhears him making a MYSTERY phonecall and jumps to the conclusion he is in touch with cult Vita Nova!
As Leah watches Justin hold a spanner with menace, she starts to fear she could be in DANGER from her now ex-fiance...
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is still reeling after her confrontation with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
Felicity has warned Harper to stay away from her now estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)!
Although Harper and Tane are just good friends, Harper starts to find herself questioning what the right thing to do is.
She doesn't want to be the cause of more bad blood between Tane and Felicity.
WHAT should Harper do?
Is it time she started keeping her distance from Tane?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is totally distracted by all the drama happening at home between his aunt Leah and Justin.
So when Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) wants to continue working on the song she and Theo have started writing for Justin and Leah's wedding, he feels sunk.
Theo's mind is on Justin and Leah's collapsing wedding plans.
Will Kirby get the hint that all is not well in Theo's world?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
