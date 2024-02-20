Home and Away spoilers: Is Remi and Bree's relationship in TROUBLE?
Airs Thursday 29 February 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is facing the possibility of life without his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Bree has announced she wants to sign-up to Doctors Without Borders.
And she wants Remi to leave Summer Bay with her!
Unfortunately, Remi thought it was only a commitment for a couple of weeks.
But now he's discovered that Bree's medical mission will last for a whole year!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi tries to find the right moment to break the news that he doesn't want to leave town with Bree.
He feels awful but doesn't want Bree to miss out on the opportunity to make a difference away from the Bay.
But the question is, will Remi and Bree manage to make their relationship work long distance?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is trying to make the best of a camping trip with boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Although she'd much rather be at a luxurious hotel somewhere!
But she soon decides to make more of an effort when she realises how much Cash is enjoying their outdoors adventure.
And it's not long before things HOT up between them in their tent!
Maybe camping out in the bush is not so bad after all!
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is back in the Bay after taking a break to go and visit his mum.
Theo needed to get away after all the drama involving his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
But how will Theo react when he discovers that Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are now working on the wedding song together?
It looks like Kirby has found herself a new songwriting partner!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.