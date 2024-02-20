Home and Away spoilers: Is Remi and Bree's relationship in TROUBLE?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is facing the possibility of life without his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Bree has announced she wants to sign-up to Doctors Without Borders.



And she wants Remi to leave Summer Bay with her!



Unfortunately, Remi thought it was only a commitment for a couple of weeks.



But now he's discovered that Bree's medical mission will last for a whole year!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi tries to find the right moment to break the news that he doesn't want to leave town with Bree.



He feels awful but doesn't want Bree to miss out on the opportunity to make a difference away from the Bay.



But the question is, will Remi and Bree manage to make their relationship work long distance?

Will Bree agree to leave the Bay without boyfriend Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is trying to make the best of a camping trip with boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Although she'd much rather be at a luxurious hotel somewhere!



But she soon decides to make more of an effort when she realises how much Cash is enjoying their outdoors adventure.



And it's not long before things HOT up between them in their tent!



Maybe camping out in the bush is not so bad after all!

Eden is not a happy camper on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is back in the Bay after taking a break to go and visit his mum.



Theo needed to get away after all the drama involving his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But how will Theo react when he discovers that Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) are now working on the wedding song together?



It looks like Kirby has found herself a new songwriting partner!

Theo is back in the Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5