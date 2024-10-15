Home and Away spoilers: Is Tane fully committed to Harper's baby?
Airs Wednesday 23 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) needs her baby daddy, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to step-up and commit to their future as parents on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper is feeling anxious about motherhood, especially since she never planned to get pregnant following a one-night stand with Tane.
Much to Harper's relief, it looks like Tane is fully onboard with parenthood plans.
Gym boss Tane has wanted to become a dad for a long time.
So this could be his BIG chance!
However, all of Tane and Harper's baby talk starts to leave Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) feeling neglected...
Perri is going through a tough time, after filing a Police complaint against his violent dad.
So when temporary guardian Tane misses an important update about Perri's plan to testify against his dad in court, the teenager is NOT happy...
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has agreed to become businesswoman Claudia Salini's (Rachael Carpani) designated driver while she is out-of-action with a broken arm.
Justin is hoping this means dissatisfied garage customer Claudia won't sue him after her car accident.
But WHY has Justin decided to keep his arrangement with Claudia a secret from his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)?
How long can Justin keep sneaking around before Leah becomes suspicious?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is secretly excited about finding out the results of the art competition.
He keeps checking his phone for an update.
But when Mali finally receives an e-mail, it's not good news...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
