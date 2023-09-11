Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana gets a MYSTERY phonecall!

Is Kirby Aramoana about to get a BIG opportunity on Home and Away?

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) could have her sights set on bigger and better things on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



Keyboard player Kirby is the songwriter behind some of Lyrik's biggest songs.



Plus, she's been left to handle a lot of the band's press and promotion while other bandmembers deal with their own personal offstage drama!



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, an UNEXPECTED opportunity comes Kirby's way...



Kirby is taken aback when band frontman and her now ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), confronts her about what happened during the album launch press conference.



Rather than thanking Kirby for stepping in to answer a question, when he was suddenly lost for words, Theo accuses Kirby of deliberately trying to undermine him during the launch!



He reckons Kirby has her sights set on becoming the face of Lyrik!



But is Theo completely wrong?



Later, Kirby gets a MYSTERY phonecall... that could mean BIG things in the future!



WHO wants to meet with Kirby?

Kirby and Theo's working relationship has turned sour on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn is worried that "Mr Stewart" (Ray Meagher) has gone missing!



Is it all Marilyn's fault for confronting Alf about the possibility that he has a hearing problem?



Marilyn is concerned when she still can't get hold of Alf.



Other Summer Bay residents including John Palmer (Shane Withington), Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) join the search party.



At the Diner, Irene has a plan to flush out Alf!



But WHAT is it?

Has Marilyn pushed Alf too far on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5