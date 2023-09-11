Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana gets a MYSTERY phonecall!
Airs Wednesday 20 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) could have her sights set on bigger and better things on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!
Keyboard player Kirby is the songwriter behind some of Lyrik's biggest songs.
Plus, she's been left to handle a lot of the band's press and promotion while other bandmembers deal with their own personal offstage drama!
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, an UNEXPECTED opportunity comes Kirby's way...
Kirby is taken aback when band frontman and her now ex-boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), confronts her about what happened during the album launch press conference.
Rather than thanking Kirby for stepping in to answer a question, when he was suddenly lost for words, Theo accuses Kirby of deliberately trying to undermine him during the launch!
He reckons Kirby has her sights set on becoming the face of Lyrik!
But is Theo completely wrong?
Later, Kirby gets a MYSTERY phonecall... that could mean BIG things in the future!
WHO wants to meet with Kirby?
Marilyn is worried that "Mr Stewart" (Ray Meagher) has gone missing!
Is it all Marilyn's fault for confronting Alf about the possibility that he has a hearing problem?
Marilyn is concerned when she still can't get hold of Alf.
Other Summer Bay residents including John Palmer (Shane Withington), Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) join the search party.
At the Diner, Irene has a plan to flush out Alf!
But WHAT is it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.