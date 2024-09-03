Home and Away spoilers: Leah CONFRONTS Irene about her drinking...
Airs Thursday 12 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is alarmed to discover that Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has started drinking again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Irene has been on a downward slump since she was fooled by "terminally-ill" con woman, Bronte Langford.
Irene reckons she can handle a few drinks to help her through a tough time.
However, Leah is much more worried about Irene's relapse.
But when Leah continues to criticise Irene for her drinking, she pushes Irene to SNAP!
Irene warns Leah to mind her own business, and it looks like she has no intention to stop her boozing...
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is taking responsibility for troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
Perri has moved into the farmhouse to get away from his abusive dad.
Tane talks to Perri about going back to school.
But Perri has other ideas...
He'd rather get a job at Summer Bay Fit!
Will gym boss Tane take Perri on as his newest employee?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is back home after a visit to see her brother, Dean Thompson in Queensland.
However, Mackenzie's fella, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), seems distracted.
Levi has been left with plenty to think about since his dad Jimmy's eventful visit to the Bay.
Especially after Jimmy's clash with his angry estranged daughter, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo)!
Mackenzie tries to get Levi to open up about what's on his mind.
WHAT is troubling Levi?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.