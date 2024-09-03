Home and Away spoilers: Leah CONFRONTS Irene about her drinking...

Leah challenges Irene about falling off the wagon on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is alarmed to discover that Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has started drinking again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Irene has been on a downward slump since she was fooled by "terminally-ill" con woman, Bronte Langford.



Irene reckons she can handle a few drinks to help her through a tough time.



However, Leah is much more worried about Irene's relapse.



But when Leah continues to criticise Irene for her drinking, she pushes Irene to SNAP!



Irene warns Leah to mind her own business, and it looks like she has no intention to stop her boozing...

Irene is not happy when Leah challenges her about drinking on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is taking responsibility for troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).

Perri has moved into the farmhouse to get away from his abusive dad.



Tane talks to Perri about going back to school.



But Perri has other ideas...



He'd rather get a job at Summer Bay Fit!



Will gym boss Tane take Perri on as his newest employee?

Perri asks Tane for a job at the gym on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is back home after a visit to see her brother, Dean Thompson in Queensland.



However, Mackenzie's fella, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), seems distracted.



Levi has been left with plenty to think about since his dad Jimmy's eventful visit to the Bay.



Especially after Jimmy's clash with his angry estranged daughter, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo)!



Mackenzie tries to get Levi to open up about what's on his mind.



WHAT is troubling Levi?

WHAT is troubling Levi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5