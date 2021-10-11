'Home and Away' spoilers: Mac Booth and Logan Bennett KISS!

There was a flirty spark between Mac Booth (played by Emily Weir) and Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) from the moment they met on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But restaurant boss Mackenzie has been playing hard-to-get and has so far managed to resist dishy doctor Logan's charms!



However, Logan is a patient man and he's not giving up on Mac that easily.



Charmed by his confidence, Mac agrees to have a drink with Logan.



After plenty of flirting, the pair find themselves back at Mackenzie's place.



But just as things are hotting up, Logan makes a quick departure.



What?!!



The morning after the night before, Mackenzie is a bit confused as to what exactly is going on between her and Logan.



But when the pair bump into each other on the beach, it's clear they really do have the hots for each other... and swoop in for a KISS!



Could this be the start of a new Summer Bay romance?

Leah investigates suspicious goings-on at the Diner on Home and Away!

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is starting to get suspicious that there's something shifty going on at the Diner.



She's right!



New employee Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) and her boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) are secretly using the Diner afterhours to prepare customer orders for their new catering business.



Sneaky!



Unable to shake the feeling that something isn't right, Leah cuts short a dinner date with her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and returns to the Diner.



Leah and Justin can't believe their eyes when they catch Chloe and Ryder red handed in the kitchen!



Will Chloe's new business venture cost her a job at the Diner?

Can Bella be persuaded to start-up her photography again on Home and Away?

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has put her passion for photography on hold since her bitter break-up with boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Photography is just too mixed-up with her muddled feelings for Nikau.



However, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has an idea how to kickstart Bella's photography.



Roo approaches Bella and asks for her help in taking proper photographs of the artwork for her mum Martha's (Belinda Giblin) upcoming charity auction.



Bella definitely wants to help a good cause, raising awareness around mental health issues.



But she is totally conflicted about picking-up her camera again.



Can Bella find a way to move on from Nikau?

