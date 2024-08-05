Home and Away spoilers: Mali and Mackenzie FALLOUT over Iluka...
Airs Tuesday 13 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Things are falling apart for Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) after his BREAK-UP with girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After going into battle against the Allen family after they left his big brother, Iluka (Dion Williams) for DEAD, Mali discovers that friend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has kicked Iluka out of the farmhouse.
Mackenzie blames Iluka for bringing the Allen family into their lives, and as a result getting her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), stabbed.
As Mali and Mackenzie continue to clash over Iluka, he makes it clear that if his brother is not welcome at the house then he will move out too!
Is Mali and Mackenzie's friendship seriously on the line?
Meanwhile, WHAT is next for Iluka?
After managing to cause a whole lot of TROUBLE in Summer Bay, will Iluka decide it's time to return home to Mantaray Point with older sister, Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick)?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still against Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) proposal for a youth program at the Surf Club.
Surf Club manager John doesn't like the idea of the place full of troublesome teenagers!
However, after a word from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and witnessing Tane counselling a troubled Mali, John starts to have a change of heart...
But first, John will need to convince the Surf Club Committee that the youth program is a good fit for the Club.
Alf reckons that Tane stands a better chance of getting his plan off the ground if he has social worker, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), on board.
Trouble is, Tane has only just agreed to give Harper some space from their friendship after their recent one-night stand!
WHAT will Tane do?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
