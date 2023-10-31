Home and Away spoilers: Mali Hudson gets a BLAST FROM THE PAST!

Mali Hudson is surprised by the arrival of an unexpected visitor on today's episode of Home and Away!

The past comes back to haunt Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Mali is working at the board shop when Zara Campbell (Matilda Brown) surprises him.



Mali and Zara are childhood friends from back in Mantaray Point.



The two start reminiscing about their shared childhood.



Zara wants to know all about Mali's new life in Summer Bay.



However, when Mali's buddy, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), he is in for a shock when Zara introduces herself as Mali's "promised wife"!



What?!



It seems there is a deeper connection between Mali and Zara than he is admitting!



How will Mali's girlfriend/Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), react when she finds out his old flame, Zara, is in town?

There's trouble between Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Remi didn't react well when Bree challenged him about his recent moody behaviour.



In fact, he even suggested it was a mistake for them to be living together!



After Remi angrily roars off on his motorcycle in frustration, can another Summer Bay resident offer some advice to help the couple get back on track?

Remi storms off after an argument with girlfriend Bree on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It looks like it's back to square one for feuding friends, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker).



Roo did not react well to Marilyn's ultimatum.



But rather than let Marilyn stay at Summer Bay House and look after her, Roo has decided to hire a private nurse!



With Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) away in Merimbula and not around to keep the peace, it looks like Marilyn is left with no choice but to temporarily move back into the Morgan house...

Marilyn's ultimatum threat didn't quite work on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5