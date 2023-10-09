Home and Away spoilers: Mali Hudson meets Samuel
Airs Friday 20 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) finds himself caught-in-the-middle as his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), remain at odds on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Xander has not supported Rose during her quest to track down her biological dad, Samuel Edwards (Bert La Bonte).
Xander feels like it is a betrayal to their mum, Yvette.
However, as the relationship continues to develop between Rose and Samuel, Mali tries to encourage Xander to talk through the situation with her.
Unfortunately, Mali's words of advice seem to fall on deaf ears.
When Xander sees Rose walk into Salt with Samuel and Mali, he just ignores her...
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is still hoping to have his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), transferred from City Hospital back to Summer Bay very soon.
But in the meantime, Alf invites Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) to visit Roo with him.
However, Marilyn seems to be full of excuses as to why she can't join him for the visit.
Later, Marilyn confides in Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) that she still feels responsible for what happened to Roo.
Who was caught in a bomb explosion intended for Marilyn!
Leah tries to reassure Marilyn that Roo is not holding a grudge after all that business with corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.
Will Marilyn have a change-of-heart about visiting her friend in hospital?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.