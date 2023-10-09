Home and Away spoilers: Mali Hudson meets Samuel

Mali Hudson is caught-in-the-middle of Rose and Xander's fallout over Samuel on Home and Away...

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) finds himself caught-in-the-middle as his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), remain at odds on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Xander has not supported Rose during her quest to track down her biological dad, Samuel Edwards (Bert La Bonte).



Xander feels like it is a betrayal to their mum, Yvette.



However, as the relationship continues to develop between Rose and Samuel, Mali tries to encourage Xander to talk through the situation with her.



Unfortunately, Mali's words of advice seem to fall on deaf ears.



When Xander sees Rose walk into Salt with Samuel and Mali, he just ignores her...

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is still hoping to have his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), transferred from City Hospital back to Summer Bay very soon.

But in the meantime, Alf invites Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) to visit Roo with him.



However, Marilyn seems to be full of excuses as to why she can't join him for the visit.



Later, Marilyn confides in Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) that she still feels responsible for what happened to Roo.



Who was caught in a bomb explosion intended for Marilyn!



Leah tries to reassure Marilyn that Roo is not holding a grudge after all that business with corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics.



Will Marilyn have a change-of-heart about visiting her friend in hospital?

