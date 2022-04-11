Home and Away spoilers: Mia Anderson gets a message from beyond the grave!
Airs Thursday 21 April 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) gets some advice from Ari when she dreams about her late, lamented hubby in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It’s only been a week or two since the tragic death of Ari Parata, so it’s no wonder that Mia is struggling to be in the house that she shared with her late hubby because everything is just as it was… except that Ari’s no longer around.
Meanwhile, after brainstorming some ideas, Dean Thomson (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) have come up with a way to help the Parata family.
WIth the gym having been closed for ages, they want to start a crowdfunding page to get the gym up and running again, and they run their idea past John Palmer (Shane Withington)…
But when they put the idea to Mia, she’s not impressed and lashes out at the pair telling them that she doesn’t want their help…
However, Mia’s soon given food for thought when Ari appears to her in a dream and he tells her to keep her friends and family close.
Rather than pushing away the people who care, Mia decides it’s sound advice and vows to act on it…
After apologising to Dean and Ziggy, Mia gives them the go-ahead for the crowdfunding page, and with a new resolve, she decides it’s time to move forward and starts by getting back to work at the gym.
Meanwhile, having returned from New Zealand, Tane (Ethan Browne) is feeling the pressure as he tries to hold things together for the family…
Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) tells him to give himself a break and reach out to Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) because he should have someone to look after him for a change…
Tane put his relationship with Felicity on hold a few months ago when Ari went to prison after falsely confessing to the murder of Matthew Montgomery.
Listening to his nephew’s advice, Tane goes looking for Felicity…
With her headphones plugged in, Felicity is enjoying a bit of boogie when Tane turns up and despite the embarrassing scenario, she’s delighted to see him back in the Bay.
It looks like these two are back on track at last!
The same can’t be said of Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) though.
Roo is still refusing to visit her mum, believing that it would validate Martha’s decision to not have the transplant. At the Surf Club, Alf makes another attempt to reason with Roo, but she sticks to her guns, leaving her exasperated dad to head off to Merimbula on his own…
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
