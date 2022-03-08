'Home and Away' spoilers: Mia Anderson wants to marry Ari... in PRISON!

Will Mia Anderson and Ari get hitched behind bars on Home and Away?

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) fears her fiance, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) has accepted his fate on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ari is currently behind bars after making a FALSE confession to the murder of Matthew Montgomery.



Ari now wants to sign over his half of the local gym to Mia.



It seems like Ari doesn't think he'll be returning home any time soon.



Mia is reeling over this terrible turn of events.



But she refuses to give up on Ari and suddenly has a brilliant idea.



Why don't she and Ari still get married... in prison!



She is determined to make a wedding happen before Ari is sentenced...



Meanwhile, policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) remains suspicious that something is off about Ari's confession.



Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) thinks so too.



How will Ari's brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) react when Cash approaches him with his suspicions?

Cash and Felicity don't believe that Ari is a murderer on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) remains at odds with Martha (Belinda Giblin), after her mum rejected Roo's offer to donate a kidney to help save her life.



Roo has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with Martha.



So when Roo discovers that Martha is being discharged from the hospital and returning to recuperate at Summer Bay House, she plans to move into a caravan and keep her distance.



Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) is caught-in-the-middle of the family fallout.



To add to Alf's strife, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) still appears to have gone unpunished for burying Alf's grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) alive for a video prank.



So when Theo's guardian, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) attempts to mend fences, Alf SNAPS and explodes in anger at Theo in public...

Alf is not in the mood to forgive and forget on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Things take an awkward turn between Tane and Felicity after their STEAMY hook-up.



Felicity wants to support Tane and find out more about what's going on with his brother, Ari.



However, Tane is not prepared to break Ari's confidence and refuses to reveal anymore about PRIVATE Parata business!



But is Tane in danger of pushing Felicity away by shutting her out?

Tane leans on Felicity for emotional support on Home and Away. (Image credit: Edemol Shine)

