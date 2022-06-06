Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata confronts Chloe over her SECRET diary...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 15 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is not a happy camper after reading Chloe Anderson's (Sam Barrett) SECRET diary on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Chloe's diary entries reveal the truth about her manipulative behaviour over the past few months.
Plus, she's clearly become quite possessive of Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), and reckons her friend can do a lot better than boyfriend, Nikau.
Ouch!
Nikau doesn't want to spoil the mood when he and Bella attend a farewell party for their friend, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), who is leaving Summer Bay to work aboard a cruise ship.
However, when Nikau sees Chloe trying to make amends with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), who she rejected soon after they hooked-up, he SNAPS...
Nikau confronts Chloe in front of the other party guests, and reveals he has read her diary.
He demands to know if she is secretly in love with Bella!
Chloe is mortified and quickly flees from the party...
While Nikau is in no mood to forgive and forget, it seems Theo might be able to get over her manipulative behaviour.
The two reconnect down on the beach and talk through their problems.
But when Chloe tries to kiss Theo, he suddenly pulls away!
What's going on?
This time, Chloe is the one to feel rejected and runs off.
But what's with Theo's hot/cold behaviour, when it's obvious he still really likes Chloe?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, the Stewart family are still trying to come to terms with the fact that Ryder is about to leave the Bay.
Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) reckons Ryder's departure is going to hit her husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) hard.
Alf is certainly being grumpier than usual.
But are his grouchy complaints just an attempt to cover his wounded feelings?
In the mean time, Roo (Georgie Parker) braces herself to say her own heartfelt goodbye to her nephew, Ryder.
See ya, Ryder!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
