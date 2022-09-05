Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter and Eden Fowler lay down the LAW!
Airs Thursday 15 February 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) make a SURPRISE discovery on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi can't believe his eyes when he sees his Lyrik bandmates, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) kissing on the beach!
Remi wastes no time in running home to spill the tea to Eden.
Neither Remi or Eden are happy about Theo and Kirby's newfound romance.
Don't forget, Kirby was originally in a relationship with the band's former lead singer, Bob Forsyth, which almost caused Lyrik to BREAK-UP!
Theo and Kirby are in for a rude awakening when Remi and Eden lay down the law and make it clear there is to be no more hooking-up between band members.
They don't want a repeat of what happened last time, when Bob threw a major tantrum, dumped Kirby and QUIT the band!
Trouble is, Theo and Kirby are still crackling with sexual tension after their unexpected kiss the night before.
Will they agree to stick to the band rules and call it quits with their short-lived romance?
Meanwhile, there's better news for the band when they land the rental across the street.
So no more crashing at the Parata house in between gigs!
Lyrik are now officially Summer Bay locals.
Now they just need to christen their new home by cracking open a few beers!
And things are looking up for Eden when she hits it off with restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and lands herself some shifts at Salt.
Result!
ALSO, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is still not a fan of Remi, who has been flirting with Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).
So how will Dean react when Remi has a big favour to ask?
Lyrik are still without a tour van after Bob quit the band and drove off.
So now Remi wants garage mechanic Ziggy to help him find a replacement.
Uh-oh.
This could mean TROUBLE!
